Maharashtra: Competitive exam aspirant held from Ahmednagar for Mantralaya bomb threat call

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 20:50 IST
A 34-year-old competitive exam aspirant was arrested on Thursday for allegedly calling up the police helpline to inform about a bomb being placed in Mantralaya, the Maharashtra secretariat complex in south Mumbai, which turned out to be a hoax after intense checking, an official said.

The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Ahmednagar and was held from Shevgaon there, the official added.

He had tried calling the offices of the chief minister and other ministers seeking a transient competitive exam in the state but had not got any suitable response, the official said.

''After this, he called police helpline 112 and informed about a bomb in Mantralaya. He has been charged under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions in a case registered at Shevgaon police station,'' the official said.

Earlier, bomb detection personnel along with sniffer dogs searched the sprawling secretariat complex thoroughly after the bomb threat was received on the helpline which operates from Navi Mumbai, he said.

Police had earlier said the call had been traced to Ahmednagar and a man, who allegedly made the call under the influence of alcohol, had been detained for questioning.

This was the second incident in the last 15 days when a call about bomb threat at the secretariat was received by the police. The first call had also turned out to be a hoax as well.

