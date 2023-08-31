Left Menu

Govt extends last date for inviting applications under textiles PLI till Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 20:54 IST
The government on Thursday said the last date for inviting applications under the Rs 10,683 crore-Production Linked Incentive scheme for textiles is being further extended by two months to October 31.

Earlier, the Textiles ministry had re-opened the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) portal till August 31 to invite fresh applications from interested companies under the scheme.

''The Ministry of Textiles has decided to extend the date of inviting fresh applications under the PLI scheme of Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and products of Technical Textiles for further 2 months i.e. upto 31 October 2023,'' a statement said. The decision was taken in view of the requests from the industry stakeholders, it added.

The Centre launched the PLI Scheme with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore to promote the production of man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country to enable the textiles industry to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.

