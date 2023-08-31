EU's Borrell sets new Kosovo-Serbia talks for Sept. 14
Updated: 31-08-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:19 IST
The European Union's foreign policy chief said on Thursday he would convene a new high-level dialogue meeting to address the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia on Sept. 14.
Josep Borrell made the remark during a news conference following an EU foreign ministers gathering in Spain.
