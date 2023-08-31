Left Menu

Liquor worth Rs 759 cr sold by Bevco between Aug 21-30 in Kerala

Last year it was Rs 700 crore, he noted.On Uthradom on the eve of Thiruvonam day, KSBC, also known as Bevco, sold alcohol worth Rs 116.19 crore which was also more than last years Rs 112.07 crore on the same day.Around 6 lakh customers were served by Bevco shops on Uthradom day August 28.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:26 IST
Liquor worth Rs 759 cr sold by Bevco between Aug 21-30 in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) this year registered a record liquor sale of around Rs 759 crore between August 21-30 amidst the Onam festival.

The liquor sales this year was 8.5 per cent more than last year's Rs 700 crore during the same period, KSBC CMD Yogesh Gupta told PTI.

''Between August 21 and 30, liquor worth around Rs 759 crore was sold by KSBC. Last year it was Rs 700 crore,'' he noted.

On Uthradom (on the eve of Thiruvonam day), KSBC, also known as Bevco, sold alcohol worth Rs 116.19 crore which was also more than last year's Rs 112.07 crore on the same day.

''Around 6 lakh customers were served by Bevco shops on Uthradom day (August 28). More than 2,000 customers per shop on an average on a single day,'' Gupta said.

While there was no liquor sales on Thiruvonam -- on August 29 -- the next day saw sales of around Rs 93 crore, he added.

There are around 301 government-run liquor outlets across the State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023