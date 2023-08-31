UN chief sends Russia bid to revive Black Sea grain deal

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a proposal to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this week on reviving the Black Sea grain deal, a Russian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Thursday.

The diplomat, who saw the letter, said "there are no revelations" and that it just "sums up of previous U.N. ideas, which didn't fly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)