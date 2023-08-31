Left Menu

U.S. exploring land border delineation between Lebanon, Israel -White House adviser

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:47 IST
U.S. exploring land border delineation between Lebanon, Israel -White House adviser
  • Lebanon

The United States is exploring the possibility of resolving the longstanding border dispute between Lebanon and Israel, senior White House adviser Amos Hochstein said on Thursday at the end of a two-day visit to Lebanon.

Hochstein said he had been in Lebanon's south "to understand and learn more about what is needed to be able to potentially achieve an outcome" and would hear from "the other side," likely referring to Israel.

