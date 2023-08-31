Wild elephant which killed 3 people captured in AP
A rogue elephant which killed three people in the last 24 hours was captured by Forest department officials in Chittoor district on Thursday. The tusker killed a woman today in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a day after it trampled a couple to death in Chittoor district, Forest officials said.
According to Chittoor district forest officer (DFO) Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, ''we have captured the elephant in an eight-hour operation using sedatives and two trained elephants (kumkis) at Ramapuram village in Gudipala mandal.'' The elephant was captured at 4 pm today, he said.
The tusker, which is about 20 years old, is being shifted to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo).
