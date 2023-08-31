Left Menu

Bust false propaganda on land reforms with massive campaign: AP CM tells officials

31-08-2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials concerned to undertake a massive public awareness campaign to bust the alleged false propaganda being spread by some sections of the media on land reforms in the state.

He gave the directions while reviewing the 'Saswatha Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha' programme, and noted that some news channels are allegedly twisting people-friendly decisions taken by the government.

"A section of the media has been distorting facts and peddling lies and false stories to create panic among people," he said in a press release, adding that it should be thwarted efficiently.

Emphasising on reforms, the CM said most other states would have one or two surveyors per mandal, but AP has surveyors in every village who are striving to maintain records in a foolproof manner.

Further, he observed that the southern state is also introducing technology to enable people to execute registrations from their homes itself.

Meanwhile, officials apprised the CM that surveys under the first phase have been completed in 2,000 villages with ownership documents being handed over to 7.8 lakh people, including resolving 19,000 land disputes.

They also told him that drone surveys were completed in 12,836 villages out of 13,460 while in the remaining villages it would be completed by October 15.

