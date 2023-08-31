Left Menu

Kattha factory in HP's Bilaspur shut after tank burst, contamination of water supply

A kattha factory in Deoth area of Bilaspur district was shut after three storage tanks of the unit burst and the solution contaminated two water supply drains, officials said on Friday. Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Kachauli said that water in Ghambhrola khad or drain got contaminated, with the chemicals turning the water in the stream red in colour.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:22 IST
The other water supply which was reportedly contaminated with chemicals was Jarad Khad. Officials of the water schemes constructed along the Ghambhrola khad initially said there was no contamination at the intake point. Later it turned out that three plastic tanks of 1,000-litre capacity each had burst at a kattha or catechu processing factory in Bhajoon village, officials said. The factory has been closed and officials have been asked to take appropriate action, said Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Bilapsur Abid Hussain Sadiq.

The water supply scheme relating to the drain has been shut to prevent any harm to residents.

