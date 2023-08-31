Left Menu

Soccer-Champions League group stage draw

Reuters | Monaco | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Following is the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw which was made in Monaco on Thursday: GROUP A

Bayern Munich Manchester United

Copenhagen Galatasaray

GROUP B Sevilla

Arsenal PSV Eindhoven

Lens GROUP C

Napoli Real Madrid

Braga Union Berlin

GROUP D Benfica

Inter Milan Red Bull Salzburg

Real Sociedad GROUP E

Feyenoord Atletico Madrid

Lazio Celtic

GROUP F Paris St Germain

Borussia Dortmund AC Milan

Newcastle United GROUP G

Manchester City RB Leipzig

Crvena Zvedza Young Boys

GROUP H Barcelona

Porto Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp GROUP STAGE DATES

Matchday 1: Sept. 19-20 Matchday 2: Oct. 3-4

Matchday 3: Oct. 24-25 Matchday 4: Nov. 7-8

Matchday 5: Nov. 28-29 Matchday 6: Dec. 12-13

Last-16 draw: Dec. 18 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

