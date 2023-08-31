Soccer-Champions League group stage draw
- Country:
- Monaco
Following is the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw which was made in Monaco on Thursday: GROUP A
Bayern Munich Manchester United
Copenhagen Galatasaray
GROUP B Sevilla
Arsenal PSV Eindhoven
Lens GROUP C
Napoli Real Madrid
Braga Union Berlin
GROUP D Benfica
Inter Milan Red Bull Salzburg
Real Sociedad GROUP E
Feyenoord Atletico Madrid
Lazio Celtic
GROUP F Paris St Germain
Borussia Dortmund AC Milan
Newcastle United GROUP G
Manchester City RB Leipzig
Crvena Zvedza Young Boys
GROUP H Barcelona
Porto Shakhtar Donetsk
Royal Antwerp GROUP STAGE DATES
Matchday 1: Sept. 19-20 Matchday 2: Oct. 3-4
Matchday 3: Oct. 24-25 Matchday 4: Nov. 7-8
Matchday 5: Nov. 28-29 Matchday 6: Dec. 12-13
Last-16 draw: Dec. 18 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ed Osmond
- Real Sociedad GROUP
- St Germain
- Milan
- Atletico Madrid
- Copenhagen Galatasaray
- Last-16
- Porto Shakhtar Donetsk
- Newcastle United GROUP
- Borussia Dortmund AC
- Royal Antwerp GROUP STAGE DATES
- Braga Union Berlin
- Lazio Celtic
- Lens GROUP C
- Anita Kobylinska
- Monaco
- Barcelona
- Crvena Zvedza Young
- Gdansk
- Inter Milan
ALSO READ
Barcelona hosts Cadiz in 1st game at temporary home stadium, Madrid visits Almeria
Soccer-Barcelona defender Araujo sidelined with leg injury
Monaco is rebuilding after a poor finish in the French league at the end of last season
Minamino shines and Monaco beats Strasbourg 3-0 to extend perfect start
Soccer-Barcelona's U.S. defender Dest joins PSV on loan