PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:33 IST
J'khand: Two women among three of family beaten to death after pigs destroy crops, six arrested
At least three persons, including two women, were beaten to death by around a dozen people on Thursday after their pigs allegedly destroyed crops in their relative's farm on the outskirts of the Jharkhand capital, police said.

The incident took place in Jhanjhi Tola village in Ormanjhi police station area, around 25 km from the city, Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman told PTI.

''Pigs belonging to one family allegedly destroyed crops in their relative's farm a few days back. A dispute had erupted between the two families over the issue. Around 11 am on Thursday, around a dozen people armed with sticks and agricultural tools attacked the members of the other family. Three members of the family, including two women, were beaten to death by the mob,'' he said.

The deceased were identified as Janeswar Bedia (42), Sarita Devi (39) and Sanju Devi (25).

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and police forces have been deployed in the village, he said, adding an FIR has been filed against 14 people, of whom 11 have been named.

''Six people out of 11 named in the FIR have been arrested. A manhunt is underway to nab the remaining accused,'' Zaman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

