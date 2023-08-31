Poland and South Korea defence ministers discuss security cooperation, support for Ukraine
The defence ministers of Poland and South Korea held talks in Warsaw Thursday on security and support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's aggression, as well as on further cooperation in the armaments sector.
Poland is purchasing tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons and military equipment from South Korea as it upgrades its defence potential with concern rising because of the war in neighbouring Ukraine.
The new equipment is also replacing that which Poland has given to Ukraine to help it defend itself against the Russian invasion.
Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak met with his Korean counterpart Lee Jong-Sup at the Defence Ministry.
The military equipment Poland bought from South Korea includes K2 tanks, Thunder K9 howitzers, training and combat FA-50 fighter jets and K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems.
