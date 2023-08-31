Mobile phone recovered from Gurugram jail, three inmates booked

Left Menu

Three inmates of Bhondsi jail created a ruckus here after a mobile phone was recovered from one of them, police said on Thursday.One inmate had a self-inflicted injury when he slammed his head on an iron grill while two others also had a scuffle with the prison staff, they added.Police said that an FIR was registered against the three inmates at Bhondsi Police Station following a complaint by the jail authority.Police have recovered the mobile phone, a SIM card and a charger from undertrial Naveen alias Dhangawala, said the complaint filed by Bhondsi jail deputy superintendent Charan Singh.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:37 IST
Three inmates of Bhondsi jail created a ruckus here after a mobile phone was recovered from one of them, police said on Thursday.

One inmate had a self-inflicted injury when he slammed his head on an iron grill while two others also had a scuffle with the prison staff, they added.

Police said that an FIR was registered against the three inmates at Bhondsi Police Station following a complaint by the jail authority.

Police have recovered the mobile phone, a SIM card and a charger from undertrial Naveen alias Dhangawala, said the complaint filed by Bhondsi jail deputy superintendent Charan Singh. Naveen is a native of Rewari, he said.

"During questioning Naveen revealed that the mobile was also used by two other inmates of his cell – Praveen Yadav, a resident of Khera Khurmpur, and Rohit, a resident of Khod village," Singh said.

During questioning, Rohit slammed his head on an iron grill and got injured, he said. Soon after all three started manhandling the jail staff also, he added.

An FIR was registered against the three inmates under Section 42 (A) of the Prisons Act at Bhondsi Police Station on Thursday, said police.

