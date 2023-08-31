Left Menu

IMF completes first reviews of Jamaica arrangements, unlocking $866 million

31-08-2023
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said it had completed the first reviews of Jamaica's Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), allowing access to a total of some $866 million.

In a statement, the executive board's acting chair, Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, noted the Caribbean nation's "significant progress in strengthening its policy frameworks and implementing an ambitious climate policy agenda," supported by the two IMF arrangements.

 

