IMF completes first reviews of Jamaica arrangements, unlocking $866 million
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:37 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said it had completed the first reviews of Jamaica's Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), allowing access to a total of some $866 million.
In a statement, the executive board's acting chair, Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, noted the Caribbean nation's "significant progress in strengthening its policy frameworks and implementing an ambitious climate policy agenda," supported by the two IMF arrangements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Athletics-Richardson looks to dethrone Jamaican stars in 100m
Parimatch Launches Exclusive Markets with Nicholas Pooran and Jamaica Tallawahs for the Caribbean Premier League Tournament
Athletics-Jamaica's Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats
U.S. NHC sees 70% chance of cyclone for system over far eastern Caribbean Sea
Athletics-Jamaica's Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats