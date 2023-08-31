ED arrests 4 in Himachal Pradesh scholarship 'scam'

Four people, including a former official of the Himachal Pradesh higher education directorate, have been arrested in a case linked to an alleged Rs 200 crore scam in grant of scholarships to SC, ST and OBC students of the state, the ED said on Thursday.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rajdeep Josan and Krishan Kumar, partners at ASAMS education group, Hitesh Gandhi, vice chairman of KC group of institutions (located in Pandoga) and Arvind Rajta, a former official of the Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher Education's scholarship branch, were taken into custody on Wednesday. In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said a special PMLA court in Shimla sent them to its custody for five days. Josan and Kumar through ASAMS education group and skill development society claimed scholarship under the post-matric scheme for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students by presenting ''fabricated'' documents, the agency alleged. Similarly, it said, the KC group of institutions headed by Gandhi made ''bogus'' claims for scholarship which were verified by Rajta. Gandhi transferred the scholarship disbursed in the bank account of students to the bank accounts of KC group of institutions, the ED probe found. The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which it was alleged that officials of Himachal Pradesh education department, private institutions and banks were involved in large-scale misappropriation of disbursement of scholarship funds of more than Rs 200 crore. The agency had carried out raids in the case on August 29 at 24 locations in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. It had seized unaccounted cash of Rs 75 lakh and froze Rs 2.55 crore lying in bank accounts during these raids.

The alleged scam surfaced in 2012-13 following reports that students of government schools in Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district had not been given their scholarship for the past five years.

It relates to scholarships for SC, ST and OBC pre-matric and post-matric students under 36 schemes. It was later found in investigations that scholarships of about 32,000 students of the state were allegedly not credited to their accounts and 80 per cent of the scholarship money was paid to private institutions. The FIR in the case was registered by the CBI On May 8, 2019, under Indian Penal Code sections 409 (misappropriation), 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery in electronic documents and 471 (using forged document as genuine).

On April 1 last year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.42 crore of KC Educational and Social Welfare Society, Una, under the PMLA in the alleged scam. Twenty-two educational institutions were under the CBI's scanner for allegedly committing irregularities as well as asking students to pay money for release of their scholarships.

The CBI probe had revealed that fake letterheads to show false affiliations were used by several educational institutions to mislead the education department which failed to ensure physical verification of infrastructure and strength of students.

The other discrepancies included non-submission of Aadhaar numbers of students by institutions, using same Aadhaar accounts to withdraw scholarships of multiple students who did not exist, and opening of fake accounts in three nationalised banks.

Rajta's wife was mentioned as director in nine fake institutions which were given over Rs 28 crore of scholarship money, the probe found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)