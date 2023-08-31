2 Punjab mining dept officials held accepting bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested two officials of the mining department for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

Executive Engineer (EE) Sartaj Singh Randhawa and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Harjinder Singh, posted at Hoshiarpur and Dasuya, were arrested allegedly while accepting bribe from a site controller of a private company in Ludhiana. A spokesperson of the bureau said the arrests were made at the complaint of Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, who works as a site controller in a private company in his home district. Jaspreet Singh said his company had secured a contract for soil laying on the new Mukerian-Talwara railway line.

In connection with the project, Jaspreet's company had deposited with a government department a royalty fee of Rs 41,10,117 for the acquisition of soil from Ghagwal village in the Dasuya area.

Subsequently, it came to light that the land from which the soil was to be excavated fell under the jurisdiction of the forest department, and no permission had been obtained for excavation in Ghagwal village.

Following this revelation, a request was made to transfer the deposited royalty to the mining department.

Jaspreet Singh along with his senior Jatinder Singh met with Sartaj Randhawa and Harjinder Singh at their offices in relation to this matter, but no progress was made, the bureau said in its statement. After a few days, Harjinder Singh called Jaspreet to his office and asked for Rs 12 lakh in bribe at the behest of Sartaj Singh to proceed with the work. A deal was struck at Rs 5 lakh.

Jaspreet Singh filed a complaint in the matter and an investigation was taken up.

After vetting the contents of the complaint, a team of the bureau laid a trap and caught Sartaj Randhawa and Harjinder Singh red handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh from Jaspreet Singh, the bureau said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)