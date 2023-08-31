Six associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda arrested

Six associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda who were planning to commit ''sensational crimes'' in Punjab have been arrested and five pistols along with ammunition have been recovered from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Roshan Kumar, Saurab Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Amrinder Singh alias Billi, Arshveer Singh and Sunny, all residents of Patiala. All the accused persons were involved in criminal activities, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, inter-state gun running, Yadav said in an official statement.

Police acted on reliable inputs and officials of anti-gangster task force (AGTF), under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban, arrested all six accused persons from Zirakpur area, the DGP said.

Five pistols along with 20 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, he said.

Yadav added that accused Arshveer Singh was wanted by the Punjab Police for his involvement in a Patiala double murder case in which two youths were stabbed to death in April this year.

Arshveer and Sunny were earlier caught by the Special Cell in Delhi and 18 pistols were recovered from them in January 2023, Assistant Inspector General of AGTF Sandeep Goel said. They have again started illegal activities after coming out on bail, he said.

Goel added the six men were planning to commit ''sensational crimes'' in the state.

