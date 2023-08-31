MP: Woman dragged, kicked in public, police arrest three persons after video goes viral
According to local sources, police paraded the accused on the road while taking them to the court which sent them in judicial custody.As per the preliminary probe, the incident took place on the intervening night of August 12-13.The middle-aged woman went to buy milk from the canteen at the bus stand.
Three persons were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city on Thursday after a video showing a woman being brutally thrashed at a bus stand went viral.
She was apparently deranged, a senior police official said.
The woman was dragged, beaten with sticks and kicked in the face even as her five-month-old infant lay on the ground nearby, the video showed.
Praveen Raikwar (26), Vicky Yadav (20) and Rakesh Prajapathi (40) were arrested by Gopalganj police on Thursday, said Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha. According to local sources, police paraded the accused on the road while taking them to the court which sent them in judicial custody.
As per the preliminary probe, the incident took place on the intervening night of August 12-13.
The middle-aged woman went to buy milk from the canteen at the bus stand. Something happened and three men in the canteen thrashed her, police said. The video showed her begging for mercy and crying `Bhaiyya.. Bhaiyya'. The people around were heard asking the accused not to beat her. Sagar Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari claimed that the woman appeared to be deranged. Probe was on, he added.
