Russia destroys Ukrainian drone over Bryansk region -Defence Ministry
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:42 IST
Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed a Ukrainian drone on Thursday over Bryansk region in the south of the country, the Defence Ministry said on Telegram.
Bryansk region has been the target of several of Ukraine's recent attempts to launch drone strikes on Russian territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia thwarted Ukrainian drone attack over Russian territory - RIA
Ukrainian companies take part in ILO-supported training, despite the war
A camp teaches Ukrainian soldiers who were blinded in combat to navigate the world again
In Anne Frank''s Amsterdam, Ukrainian children's war diaries go on show in exhibition at City Hall
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more