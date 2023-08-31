Saudi Arabia responds to distress call from Iranian-flagged ship in Red Sea -Al Arabiya TV
Saudi Arabia responded to a distress call that was sent by an Iranian-flagged ship in the Red Sea after one of its crew members was injured, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported, citing its correspondent.
There was no official confirmation or details.
