U.S.-led coalition urges calm in northeast Syria after clashes between Arab tribes, Kurdish-led force
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:54 IST
The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group called on Thursday for an end to clashes in northeast Syria, where the Kurdish-led force it backs has been locked in deadly fighting with Arab tribes.
"The violence in northeast Syria must cease," the coalition said in a statement, saying that "distractions" from fighting IS sleeper cells risked a resurgence of the group.
