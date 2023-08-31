U.S.-led coalition urges calm in northeast Syria after clashes between Arab tribes, Kurdish-led force

The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group called on Thursday for an end to clashes in northeast Syria, where the Kurdish-led force it backs has been locked in deadly fighting with Arab tribes.

"The violence in northeast Syria must cease," the coalition said in a statement, saying that "distractions" from fighting IS sleeper cells risked a resurgence of the group.

