Biden says he hopes China's Xi will attend G20 summit
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit of G20 leaders in India next week.
Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Xi was likely to skip the event in a development that would eliminate one opportunity this year for the two leaders to have a long-expected face-to-face meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Joe Biden
- Xi Jinping
- Chinese
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIME testimony to India's deep linkages with ASEAN countries, says envoy Shilpak Ambule
Cabinet approves MoU on Cooperation in sports between India and Australia
Indian-origin man jailed for breaching Singapore’s Covid safety measures, drink-driving
US Congressional delegation's visit to India solidified bilateral ties: Indian Americans
During INDIA conclave, top Congress leadership to take up with Pawar Sr his meeting with Ajit: Patole