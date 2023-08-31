Biden says he hopes China's Xi will attend G20 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit of G20 leaders in India next week.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Xi was likely to skip the event in a development that would eliminate one opportunity this year for the two leaders to have a long-expected face-to-face meeting.

