Suicide bomber on motorcycle kills 9 soldiers in northwest Pakistan - army

Another five soldiers were wounded in the attack in Bannu district, the military's public relations wing said in a statement. Pakistan's restive northwest, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a rise in attacks over the last year since talks between Islamist militants and the government broke down. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Another suicide bombing at a political gathering in the northwest last month killed more than 60 people.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-09-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 00:16 IST
Nine soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle set off his explosives next to a convoy in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, the military said. Another five soldiers were wounded in the attack in Bannu district, the military's public relations wing said in a statement.

Pakistan's restive northwest, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a rise in attacks over the last year since talks between Islamist militants and the government broke down. The military said security forces had cordoned off the area. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Another suicide bombing at a political gathering in the northwest last month killed more than 60 people. That attack was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

