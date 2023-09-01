Left Menu

Pope keen to 'move on' after criticism of US Catholic Church

On Monday, the Jesuit magazine Civilta Cattolica published comments Francis made while meeting Jesuit priests in Lisbon for World Youth Day in early August. In a question-and-answer session, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that during a sabbatical in the United States, he was saddened to see that many local Catholics, including some bishops, were hostile to the pope's leadership.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 00:46 IST
Pope keen to 'move on' after criticism of US Catholic Church

Pope Francis acknowledged on Thursday that his recent remarks calling out the U.S. Catholic Church as "reactionary" have ruffled feathers, and added that he wanted to "move on" from the controversy. "They got angry, but let's move on, move on," Francis told a journalist on the plane taking him to Mongolia.

In the 10 years since his election, the pope has been criticised by conservative sectors of the U.S. Church who are opposed to reforms such as giving women and lay Catholics more roles and making the Church more welcoming and less judgmental towards some, including LGBT people. On Monday, the Jesuit magazine Civilta Cattolica published comments Francis made while meeting Jesuit priests in Lisbon for World Youth Day in early August.

In a question-and-answer session, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that during a sabbatical in the United States, he was saddened to see that many local Catholics, including some bishops, were hostile to the pope's leadership. "You have seen that in the United States the situation is not easy: there is a very strong reactionary attitude. It is organised and shapes the way people belong, even emotionally," the pope responded.

Religious conservatives in the United States often have aligned with politically conservative media outlets to criticise the pope over a host of issues such as climate change, immigration, social justice, his calls for gun control and his opposition to the death penalty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023