Russian air defence neutralises 'unidentified object' in Pskov region -governor

Russian air defence units "neutralised an unidentified object" in the western region of Pskov, the local governor said early on Friday, the same region where a Ukrainian drone attack hit military transport aircraft earlier this week.

Governor Mikhail Vedernikov posted a video on Telegram showing fire being directed through the air. He said there had been no damage on the ground.

