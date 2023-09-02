Missing boy found dead in pond in Haryana's Ambala

The body of a 14-year-old missing boy was found in a pond near his house in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Shaurya, a student of Class 9, had gone missing on Friday evening and his body was found this morning in a pond near his house in Bihta village near Narayangarh, they said.

The victim's father, in his complaint, said that Shaurya used to go out to play daily and return home by 7 pm, but on Friday he did not come back.

The boy's family searched for him in the evening but found Saurya's body in the pond the next morning, police said.

The family suspects that the teen was murdered and later his body was thrown in the pond, they said.

The exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

