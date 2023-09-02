Left Menu

Missing boy found dead in pond in Haryana's Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 02-09-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 19:17 IST
Missing boy found dead in pond in Haryana's Ambala
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 14-year-old missing boy was found in a pond near his house in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Shaurya, a student of Class 9, had gone missing on Friday evening and his body was found this morning in a pond near his house in Bihta village near Narayangarh, they said.

The victim's father, in his complaint, said that Shaurya used to go out to play daily and return home by 7 pm, but on Friday he did not come back.

The boy's family searched for him in the evening but found Saurya's body in the pond the next morning, police said.

The family suspects that the teen was murdered and later his body was thrown in the pond, they said.

The exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023