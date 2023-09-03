US Domestic News Roundup: US Capitol attack: Proud Boys leader gets 18 years in prison, matching longest; Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dead at 76 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US Capitol attack: Proud Boys leader gets 18 years in prison, matching longest

A leader of the far-right Proud Boys was sentenced on Friday to 18 years in prison over the U.S. Capitol attack, equaling the longest punishment in the case so far, while another member sentenced to 10 years yelled "Trump won" as he left court. The pair were the latest members of far-right groups sentenced for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on Congress, an attempt to overturn Donald Trump's election defeat.

Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dead at 76

Jimmy Buffett, the American singer-songwriter who went from Key West beach bum to billionaire behind the always-on-vacation "Margaritaville" commercial empire, has died at the age of 76. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement on his website said on Saturday. It did not give a cause of death. In recent months Buffett had canceled shows due to health issues.

Burning Man revelers stranded in Nevada desert by rain and mud

Tens of thousands of revelers attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to shelter in place and conserve food and water on Saturday after a rainstorm turned the site into mud. Access to and from Black Rock City, the event's site, was closed "for the remainder of the event," organizers said in a statement on social media.

Biden boosts spending request to help pay for disasters

The Biden administration on Friday added $4 billion to a supplemental funding request to Congress to help pay for relief efforts following a string of disasters that have ravaged large swathes of the U.S. in recent weeks. U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress in early August to approve about $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs and $12 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund.

Trump ally Giuliani pleads not guilty to Georgia election subversion charges -court filing

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, has waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election subversion case, according to a court filing on Friday. Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was charged last month along with former U.S. President Trump and 17 co-defendants with trying to overturn Trump's 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

US judge throws out two soccer bribery convictions

A U.S. judge has thrown out the convictions of a former Fox executive and an Argentine sports marketing company for attempting to bribe soccer officials in exchange for lucrative broadcasting contracts. In a Friday night decision, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn said the March 9 convictions of Hernan Lopez and Full Play Group could not stand because the federal law governing honest services wire fraud did not cover foreign commercial bribery.

Biden surveys storm damage in Florida, without DeSantis

President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Saturday to survey the destruction from Hurricane Idalia and comfort victims of the storm, but he did not meet with Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential rival, who opted not to come. Biden, who praised DeSantis during the visit, said he was not disappointed by the Republican governor's absence and said DeSantis had helped plan the trip.

Bill Richardson, U.S. diplomat and troubleshooter, dead at 75

Bill Richardson, a former U.S. diplomat, congressman, energy secretary and New Mexico governor who made his mark on the world stage by securing the release of Americans and others held by various autocratic governments, has died at the age of 75, the Richardson Center for Global Engagement said on Saturday. Richardson, who made an unsuccessful 2008 bid to become the first Hispanic U.S. president, passed away in his sleep at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts, vice president of the Richardson Center Mickey Bergman said in a statement.

Ohio police release video of fatal shooting of pregnant Black woman

An Ohio police department on Friday released body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman in the parking lot of a grocery store two weeks ago after she refused to exit her car and instead bumped him with her vehicle. Video of the incident in Blendon Township on Aug. 24 followed demands by the family of the 21-year-old woman, Ta'Kiya Young, for the officer who fired the fatal shot to be held accountable.

Democrats push abortion rights to heart of 2024 campaign

Abortion rights helped Democrats stave off a hefty defeat at midterm elections last year and the party aims to put the issue at the center of the 2024 fight for the White House. As Republican candidates propose new measures to restrict abortions and Republican-led states roll out tighter controls, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign last week released a new ad titled "These Guys", part of a $25 million campaign focused on women in key battleground states.

