Ukraine expects no changes in grain export situation after Putin-Erdogan talks – source

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine does not expect its grain export situation to change following talks on Monday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a senior Ukrainian government source said on Tuesday.

Erdogan said Ukraine's grain export corridor had been the most important issue in his talks with Putin, and that he believed a solution could be found soon to reviving the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

