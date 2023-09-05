World News Roundup: Indonesia warns ASEAN on 'destructive' rivalry as Jakarta summit opens; Many slums disappear from Indian capital ahead of G20 summit and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Indonesia warns ASEAN on 'destructive' rivalry as Jakarta summit opens

Indonesia warned on Tuesday against Southeast Asia's bloc getting dragged into big-power rivalry as leaders gathered for a summit seeking to dispel worry about rifts over peace efforts in Myanmar and to reaffirm the relevance of their disparate group. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, opening a summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), called on the group to devise a "long-term tactical strategy that is relevant and meets people's expectations".

Many slums disappear from Indian capital ahead of G20 summit

When residents of a slum cluster in New Delhi's Janta Camp area heard that the G20 summit was to be held in the Indian capital, barely 500 metres (yards) from their homes, they expected it would benefit them as well. Instead, they were rendered homeless.

Ukrainian mortar squads say they meet fierce Russian resistance

Three Ukrainian soldiers draw back the sliding roof of their dugout near the frontline, quickly launch several mortar bombs and shout: "Presents for the Russians!" To avoid revealing their position, they rapidly replace the makeshift roof -- consisting of branches and leaves covering tarpaulin stretched over a metal frame -- and take cover.

Ukrainian parliament opens way for appointment of new defence minister

Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov as defence minister and Rustem Umerov as head of the main privatisation agency on Tuesday, clearing the way for Umerov to take over from Reznikov. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was sacking Reznikov and proposed Umerov to replace him. To do so, he required parliament to approve their removal from their current roles and to support Umerov's appointment as defence minister.

Ex-Proud Boys leader to be sentenced for role in US Capitol attack

A former chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys group is set to be sentenced on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump trying to overturn his election defeat. Enrique Tarrio was convicted of charges, including seditious conspiracy, for his role in planning the storming of the Capitol, when thousands of supporters of the Republican then-U.S. president violently tried to stop Congress from certifying the results of an election that Trump falsely claimed had widespread fraud.

Police search for three missing people in deadly Spain floods, trains resume

Police and rescue services searched on Tuesday for three people missing after devastating floods hit central Spain as trains to the south resumed after thousands of passengers were left stranded. The torrential downpour that swept over large swathes of Spain on Sunday and Monday, caused by a so-called cut-off low phenomenon, left three people dead and wreaked havoc on transport infrastructure, shutting roads, subway lines and high-speed train connections. The heaviest damage was in the provinces of Toledo and Madrid in the country's centre.

Russia's foreign minister Lavrov to visit Bangladesh ahead of G20 meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be on a two-day visit to Dhaka ahead of the G20 meeting in New Delhi, government officials said, a move seen as part of Moscow's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with the South Asian country. Lavrov will hold a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abdul Momen on Sept. 7 and call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the next day before leaving for the G20 conference in New Delhi with a delegation, government officials said.

Explainer-Why North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may soon meet with President Vladimir Putin and discuss potential arms deals, a U.S. national security official has said, signalling deeper ties between the two countries as they face off with Washington. As Russia's isolation over its war in Ukraine has grown, analysts say it has seen increasing value in North Korea. For North Korea's part, relations with Russia haven't always been as warm as they were during at the height of the Soviet Union, but now the country is reaping clear benefits from Moscow's need for friends.

Ukraine war brings surge in global use of cluster bombs

The number of people killed or wounded by cluster munitions increased eightfold last year to more than 1,000, mostly due to their use in the Ukraine war, particularly by Russia, a campaign group said on Tuesday. The deaths were the most reported from cluster bombs since a 2008 ban on the weapons joined by more than 100 countries. Cluster munitions, fired from the ground or by aircraft, explode mid-air, spraying smaller 'bomblets' over a wide area.

Hong Kong's top court urges alternative legal framework for same-sex couples

Hong Kong's top court partially approved on Tuesday a landmark appeal by an LGBTQ activist for recognition of same-sex marriages, calling for new regulations for gay couples to protect their basic social needs. The ruling by Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal followed a five-year legal battle fought by jailed democracy and LGBTQ rights activist Jimmy Sham. It was the first time that the court directly addressed the issue of same-sex marriage in the Asian financial hub.

