DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept 7

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

** BEIJING - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit China this year after 'progress' on ties ** BUCHAREST - The Presidents of Romanian, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Croatia speak along with the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry at summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Romanian capital Bucharest - 0500 GMT. ** RIGA - The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic States and Nordic countries (NB8) will meet in Latvia to discuss security issues - 0830 GMT. ** ANKARA - Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf meets with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Turkey. The two ministers will hold a joint press conference - 0930 GMT. ** JAKARTA - The East Asia Summit member states, which comprises 18 participating countries, including ten ASEAN Member States, and Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States, meet in Jakarta - 0315 GMT. ** JAKARTA - ASEAN leaders meet with their U.N. counterpart at the 13th ASEAN-UN summit in Jakarta - 0740 GMT. ABU DHABI - Minister of National Defence of Greece Nikos Dendias will be paying an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. (Final day) ANKARA - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Ahmed Attaf will visit Turkey. (To Sept 8)

ULAANBAATAR - Prince of Saudi Arabia, member of the government and Minister of State Turki bin Muhammad Al Saud will pay an official visit to Mongolia. (Final day) VENICE, Italy – 80th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 9) NEW DELHI - G20 finance and central bank deputies meet + G20 sherpa meet (Final day). JAKARTA - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM). (Final day) JAKARTA - Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin will visit Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held in Jakarta. (Final day) JAKARTA/NEW DELHI - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Indonesia and India to attend the ASEAN and G20 summit. (To Sept. 10) TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits Eswatini. (To Sept. 8)

RIGA - Baltic and Nordic foreign ministers to meet in Latvia. (Final day) BRUSSELS - Bruegel think-tank annual conference. (Final day) BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot, at NATO Headquarters. BRUSSELS - The energy ministers of Spain and Belgium speak in a panel on how the EU is using its energy policy to cut CO2 emissions, at a conference hosted by think tank Bruegel - 1100 GMT. JAKARTA - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media at a doorstop event amid the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia - 0400 GMT.

DHAKA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to visit Dhaka before leaving for the G20 summit in New Delhi on the next day. Lavrov will be the first Russian Foreign Minister to visit the south Asian country. During his visit, he will meet the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (To Sep.8) BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg receives Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels - 1230 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at the association for international journalists - 1300 GMT. JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo gives a conclusion news conference on the final day of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits - 1040 GMT. JAKARTA - Heads of state from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and leaders from East Asia summit set to meet in Indonesia. NEW DELHI - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to India on a four-day visit to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. (To Sept. 10) TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2023. (To Sept. 17) NEW DELHI - G20 finance and energy ministers meet (To Sept 8). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 ** NEW DELHI - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hold a news conference on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit ** MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his official visit to the Philippines and is expected to hold a joint statement after the meeting - 0100 GMT. BOGOTA - Mexican President Lopez Obrador to visit Colombia, where he will meet with Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia (To Sept 9). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

NEW DELHI - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit India. (To Sept. 10) MALE - Maldivian Presidency Election. NEW DELHI - G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi (To Sept 10). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 HANOI - U.S. president Joe Biden is in Hanoi for a 2-day visit to upgrade ties with Vietnam to a strategic partnership, or higher. (To Sept. 11) SANTIAGO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit Chile, where he will meet with President Gabriel Boric. (To Sept. 11) MOSCOW - Russia holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the sidelines of the 19th summit of the heads of state of the German-speaking countries in Brussels – 1300 GMT. DHAKA - French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh, after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi.

ROETHENBACH, Germany - The defence ministers of Germany, Estonia and Latvia visit the German arms maker Diehl in the Bavarian town of Roethenbach. UNITED STATES – 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 ABU DHABI - Philippines' economic managers including the central bank deputy governor, and ministers of finance, budget and economic planning hold Philippine Economic Briefing in Dubai - 0500 GMT.

EUPEN, BRUSSELS - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the sidelines of the 19th summit of the heads of state of the German-speaking countries in Eupen. DUBLIN - UK to host Northern Ireland investment summit (To Sept 13) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 BRUSSELS - EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen delivers her annual state of the union speech – 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain – Eurogroup Meeting. GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 202nd anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 202nd anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - EU informal minister economic and financial affairs meeting (To Sept 16). HAVANA - Heads of state and government of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. (To Sept. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

HAVANA - Members of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. WASHINGTON D.C./BEIJING - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China. (To Sep 25) MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 WASHINGTON D.C. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept 21) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders gather for the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept. 26) GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 PARIS - King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France. (To Sept. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis departs Rome for two-day trip to Marseille. (To Sept. 23)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis meets French President Emmanuel Macron after the Mediterranean meetings, at the Pharo Palace - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 50th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel are among those who will take part in the Berlin Global Dialogue, which will bring together 300 global policy and business leaders to discuss the future of the global economy. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 ESWATINI - Eswatini holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 63rd year of independence. CHINA – 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

JAKARTA - Second ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting and Related Meetings. (To Oct. 4) GUINEA – 65th anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International Day of Non-violence. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 12th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Mexico to discuss security and arms trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 17th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 PRAGUE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his ministers visit Prague for a joint session with the Czech government. (To Oct. 10) LUXEMBOURG - Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty. FIJI – 53rd anniversary of independence. MONROVIA - Liberian House of Representatives Election. MONROVIA - Liberian President Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from NATO countries attend a two day meeting in Brussels (To Oct. 13). GLOBAL - World Sight Day. BALI – 21st anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will present his government's 2024 budget in parliament. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 13th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

AUSTRALIA – Australia Referendum Election. WELLINGTON - New Zealand House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15 WARSAW - Polish Referendum Election. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. WARSAW - Polish Senate Election. WARSAW - Polish Parliamentary Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 12th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct 20) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 12th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 BERN - Swiss Council of States Election. BERN - Swiss National Council Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Presidency Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Senate Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

WASHINGTON DC - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to the United States. (To Oct 26) GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Trade Organization (WTO) holds a meeting with ministers and deputy ministers. LIBYA – 11th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 11th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, for a visit, which will include state dinner. LUXEMBOURG - EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 27) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

