PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 17:20 IST
Man dies after being attacked by trio in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man died after he was brutally attacked by sharp weapons by three persons in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday when Gobind Rai, a resident of Hajipur, was going to Mukerian here on his motorbike with another person, they added.

The accused who came on two motorbikes intercepted the duo and attacked Rai with sharp-edged weapons, the police said.

Rai was initially admitted to the civil hospital in Mukerian, from where he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Ludhiana, they added.

Based on a complaint by Rai's brother, police booked three persons, including Manpreet Singh of Saido, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The motive behind the assault was yet to be found out, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway.

