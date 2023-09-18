Five U.S. citizens being taken to a Qatari aircraft to leave Iran – source
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:07 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Five U.S. citizens detained by Iran are being taken to a Qatari aircraft to leave Iran, a source briefed on the situation told Reuters on Monday.
"U.S. detainees are being transported to the Qatari Jet," the source said.
