World News Roundup: Analysis-Poland's PiS faces far-right challenge over Ukraine support; Journalists ordered out of flood-hit Libyan city after protests and more

Analysis-Poland's PiS faces far-right challenge over Ukraine support

Poland's move last week to ban Ukraine grain imports illustrates a wider dilemma the ruling nationalists face ahead of a tight election in October: how to counter pressure from the far-right over Warsaw's approach to helping Kyiv in its war with Russia. With the likely outcome of the Oct. 15 ballot far from clear, Ukraine has emerged as a topic on which the far-right Confederation can steal votes from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, lowering its chances of winning a functioning majority by splitting right-of-centre Poles.

Journalists ordered out of flood-hit Libyan city after protests

Journalists reported they were ordered out of the devastated eastern Libyan city of Derna on Tuesday, the day after protesters torched the home of the ousted mayor in fury over the authorities' failure to protect the city from floods. Officials in the administration that runs the east denied they were forcing reporters out of the city. Essam Abu Zriba, interior minister in the eastern administration, told Arab TV channel al Hadath that journalists and aid workers were operating normally.

Special Report-Graft accusations dog top Zelenskiy aides

In his years as the chief executive of one of Ukraine's biggest construction firms, Oleh Maiboroda kept rolls of dollar bills in a safe behind his desk. The money, Maiboroda told Reuters, was intended to bribe public officials to approve building projects. The task of handing over the cash, he said, was entrusted to a lawyer named Oleh Tatarov, now a senior adviser to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Kyiv acts on 'compromise' plan after filing WTO trade complaint over food ban

Ukraine appealed to three neighbouring countries in the European Union on Tuesday to embark on "constructive dialogue" to end a dispute over agricultural trade, and approved what it called a "compromise scenario." Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced restrictions on imports from Ukraine on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend a ban on sales into Ukraine's five EU neighbours, which also include Romania and Bulgaria.

Azerbaijan launches military action in Karabakh 'to disarm Armenians'

Azerbaijan launched military action in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a step that could presage a new war in the volatile area but which Baku said was necessary to restore constitutional order and drive out Armenian military formations.

Karabakh is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory but part of it is run by breakaway ethnic Armenian authorities who say the area is their ancestral homeland. It has been at the centre of two wars - the latest in 2020 - since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

India rejects Canada's suspicions on role in Sikh leader's murder

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said authorities were "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking New Delhi's agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, a concern India dismissed as "absurd". The spat deals a fresh blow to diplomatic ties that have been fraying for years, with New Delhi unhappy over Sikh separatist activity in Canada. It now threatens trade ties too, with talks on a proposed trade deal frozen last week.

Russia using genocide 'lie' as pretext to destroy, Ukraine tells World Court

Ukraine told the U.N.'s highest court in The Hague on Tuesday that Russia justified waging war against Ukraine by invoking "a terrible lie" that Moscow's invasion was to stop an alleged genocide. "The international community adopted the Genocide Convention to protect. Russia invokes the Genocide convention to destroy," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told judges.

Russian attacks on Ukraine kill two, Lviv warehouses set ablaze - officials

Russia struck three industrial warehouses in a drone strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Tuesday, causing a huge fire and killing at least one person, local officials said. Russian forces also shelled the southern city of Kherson, killing a policeman and wounding two civilians on a trolleybus, the head of the city's military administration said.

U.S. prisoners freed from Iran make emotional return home after swap deal

Five Americans freed from Iran made an emotional return to the United States on Tuesday ending their imprisonment "nightmare", a day after they were swapped for five Iranians held in the U.S. and the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds. Coming off the plane, the returning Americans were embraced by family and friends with smiles, laughs, and visible emotion, video footage from the airport showed. One of the returnees briefly waved a small Stars and Stripes handed to him.

EU must close borders in face of 'migrant surge', says Poland's ruling PiS party

The European Union should deal with a surge in migrants by sealing its borders and rejecting any idea of relocating them within the bloc, Poland's ruling party said on Tuesday as it takes a tough stance on migration before an election. The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, facing a challenge from a far-right party, said that Poland risks being overwhelmed by migrants like the Italian island of Lampedusa, where migrant boats often land after crossing the Mediterranean from the coast of North Africa, if they are not returned to power in elections on Oct. 15.

