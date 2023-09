BRIEF-Hollywood Studios Expected To Retain Right To Train Ai Models Based On Writers' Work Under Terms Of Tentative Labor Agreement Between Two Sides-WSJ

Sept 26 (Reuters) -

* WRITERS WOULD WALK AWAY WITH A GUARANTEE THAT THEY WILL RECEIVE CREDIT AND COMPENSATION FOR WORK THEY DO ON SCRIPTS, EVEN IF STUDIOS PARTIALLY RELY ON AI TOOLS- WSJ

* HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS EXPECTED TO RETAIN RIGHT TO TRAIN AI MODELS BASED ON WRITERS' WORK UNDER TERMS OF A TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN TWO SIDES-WSJ Source https://tinyurl.com/yap27j2h

