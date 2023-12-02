Western Army Command chief stresses need for holding events like military literature fest

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar Saturday lauded the organisers of 7th Military Literature Festival (MLF) and said concerted efforts like these will be instrumental in inspiring the youngsters towards serving the motherland by joining the Armed forces.

He lauded the MLF for appreciating the bravehearts who have sacrificed their all in service of the nation. The MLF, which has entered the eighth year now, would go a long way in imbuing youth with the spirit of patriotism and nationalism and motivating them to join the defence forces, Lt Gen Katiyar said.

A joint initiative of the Punjab government, Chandigarh administration and Western Command Headquarters at Chandimandir, the annual event offers youngsters aspiring to join the defence forces a peep into the discipline of military life, besides laying an engrossing platform for discussions on issues of national, international and geo-political significance.

General Katiyar also urged the media to support the festival and help spread its message of bravery among the masses, especially the children. ''This would be yet another direction in service of our great country''.

Assuring the gathering that India's defence forces have always risen to every challenge thrown at them by adversaries, he expressed confidence that the valour and ethos of the forces would always shine brighter in future as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)