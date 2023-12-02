Manipur man, his wife beaten up in Delhi

A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people from the same state in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday. Police added that the victims earlier told them that they were Meiteis and suspected that they were beaten up by people from their ''opponent group''. According to a police official, the accused have been identified and it has been confirmed that the incident is not an outcome of any tribal or ethnic clash.

The victim belong to theMeitei community while the alleged belong to Poumai community, the official said. The incident took place because both the parties alleged that the other party ''insulted'' the females accompanying them, police said. A video of the incident has surfaced in which the people involved in clash are seen punching each other. Police said two women, who were seen in the video, have been identified. The other accused are Vielsielou, Marizo , Alex and James. They had a party at Vielsielou's residence. Police learned that the man, his wife and his sister were dropping a friend home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

''On the way, three strangers, including a woman, approached them and asked them to help book a ride for Munirka as their phone's batteries had run out,'' a police officer said. While waiting for the ride to be confirmed, one of the accused allegedly started abusing and insulting the man and assaulted his wife and his sister, the official said. The man said the accused had allegedly passed lewd remarks on his sister and wife on which he objected, according to police. The accused turned violent and called a few more people to the spot, who attacked him, his wife and his sister, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast district) Rajesh Deo said a case of hurt, rioting and outraging the modesty of women has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station. Further investigations are on. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May, resulting in the death of more than 180 people. Following the outbreak of violence in the northeastern state, the Delhi Police had issued an alert.

