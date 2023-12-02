Left Menu

London police make arrests as pro-Palestinian supporters stage events across Britain

PTI | London | Updated: 02-12-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 23:19 IST
London police make arrests as pro-Palestinian supporters stage events across Britain
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police in London said they arrested two people on Saturday during pro-Palestinian events, part of a "day of action" organised by campaigners around Britain.

In the south London neighbourhood of Brixton, a man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense for holding a placard, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers who made the arrest were then surrounded by other protesters and initially blocked from driving away, police said. A teenage boy was arrested for damaging a police vehicle.

In contrast to demonstrations on previous weekends since the Israel-Hamas war began, with marches by tens of thousands of protesters in central London, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign called for a "day of action" with events held across the UK.

Events included ceasefire rallies and vigils in places such as London, Hull in the north of England, Coventry in the centre and the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023