Three dead in southern Philippines university gym blast - media

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 03-12-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 06:47 IST
Three dead in southern Philippines university gym blast - media
Three people were killed and several were wounded in an explosion in a university gymnasium in southern Philippine city of Marawi, media agencies reported on Sunday.

The explosion occurred during a Catholic Mass in the gym, DZBB radio reported.

Three people were reported dead and nine were wounded, CNN Philippines said on its Facebook page, quoting the regional police office. Edge Davao media agency on Facebook also reported three deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

