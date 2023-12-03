Three dead in blast during Mass in Philippine university gym - media
An explosion ripped through a university gymnasium in the southern Philippines during a Catholic Mass on Sunday, and media reported three dead and several wounded. Mindanao State University is "deeply saddened and appalled by the act of violence that occurred during a religious gathering," it said in a statement on Facebook.
An explosion ripped through a university gymnasium in the southern Philippines during a Catholic Mass on Sunday, and media reported three dead and several wounded.
Mindanao State University is "deeply saddened and appalled by the act of violence that occurred during a religious gathering," it said in a statement on Facebook. "We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless and horrific act." The university in Marawi, a city besieged by pro-Islamic State militants in 2017, said it was suspending classes until further notice.
Three people were reported dead and nine were wounded, CNN Philippines said on its Facebook page, quoting the regional police office. Edge Davao media agency on Facebook also reported three deaths.
