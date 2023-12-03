Nine dead in Peru's Poderosa mine after armed men raid- Bloomberg News
Updated: 03-12-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 07:35 IST
Nine people were killed and 15 were injured after a raid by a group of armed men in the Poderosa mine facilities in Peru, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing a ministry statement.
Peru's national police regained control of the gold mine in the province of Pataz, seized weapons, and detained seven suspects of the deadly attack, carried out with explosives, the report said.
