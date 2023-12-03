Left Menu

Villager killed by Naxalites in Gadchiroli district

It is suspected that Madavi had taken money from Naxalites for the supply of ammunition and the killing may be a fallout of that, the official said.

A 38-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Sunday.

Chamra Madavi, a resident of Morkuti village in Korchi taluka, was picked up by Naxalites from his house late on Saturday night and was killed on the outskirts of the village, an official said.

Madavi was a sympathiser of the banned outfit and had been arrested last year in the Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh for trying to supply ammunition to Naxalites, Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said. The deceased man's sister is also a Naxalite and is married to Mansingh Holi, a divisional committee member (DVC) of Maoists, he said. It is suspected that Madavi had taken money from Naxalites for the supply of ammunition and the killing may be a fallout of that, the official said.

