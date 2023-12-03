Left Menu

Two ADRs have been registered and probe into the incident is underway, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 12:12 IST
Two ADRs registered in Girgaon building fire after 2 bodies found
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai police on Sunday registered two accidental death reports in the fire in Girgaon-based Gomati building a day earlier, an official said.

Two charred bodies were recovered from the site of the blaze, which may have been caused by short circuit as per preliminary probe, the official added.

The blaze erupted on the third floor of the building located on Rangekar Road at around 9:30am and was doused six hours later at 3:30pm on Sunday, the official said.

''The Level 2 fire spread quickly due to the wooden staircase and structure of the building. The flat in which the two bodies were recovered had been renovated recently.The deceased have been identified as Hiren Shah (60) and Nalini Shah (80),'' he said.

''The bodies were recovered in the bedroom and bathroom of the flat on the third floor. Nine persons were rescued. Eight fire engines and five water lines, including two from each staircases as well as the south side of an adjacent building, were used to douse the blaze,'' he said.

Two ADRs have been registered and probe into the incident is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

