Russia, Ukraine to conduct mutual visits to prisoners of war - Russia's RIA agency
Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova and Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets plan to conduct several mutual visits to prisoners of war, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Sunday. "Russian military personnel will be visited on the Ukrainian side. Ukrainian military personnel will be visited on the Russian side.
Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova and Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets plan to conduct several mutual visits to prisoners of war, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Sunday.
"Russian military personnel will be visited on the Ukrainian side. Ukrainian military personnel will be visited on the Russian side. There will be several of these visits, we have a schedule," RIA cited Moskalkova as saying.
