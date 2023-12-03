Left Menu

Russia attacks Ukraine with 12 drones, cruise missile - Ukraine air force

Russia launched 12 drones and a cruise missile at Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine's air defence systems destroying 10 drones before they reached their targets, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday. The cruise missile was not destroyed but did not reach its target, the air force said, without giving further details.

Russia attacks Ukraine with 12 drones, cruise missile - Ukraine air force
Russia launched 12 drones and a cruise missile at Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine's air defence systems destroying 10 drones before they reached their targets, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.

The cruise missile was not destroyed but did not reach its target, the air force said, without giving further details. It did not say what happened to the two drones that were not destroyed. "10 out of 12 is a perfect score. These are good results that we see every day," Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told national television.

Reuters could not independently verify the air force's report. There was no immediate comment from Russia. The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards Ukraine's northwest, the air force said. Most were downed in the Mykolaiv region in Ukraine's south.

Regional officials confirmed the attack but said they had no information on casualties or damage.

