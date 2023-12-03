Four arrested, juvenile apprehended for extortion attempt at gunpoint in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Four men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a doctor at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 1 and 2 when four persons posing as patients entered the clinic of Nadeem Ahmed at Bhajanpura here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

While a few persons guarded the door outside, the four accused threatened Ahmed by brandishing a country-made pistol and demanded Rs 5 lakh as ''protection money'', Tirkey said. All of them then fled the spot and the incident was reported to the police. Different teams were formed to nab the accused, he said.

The police arrested four men and apprehended one juvenile on Sunday, the DCP said, adding, ''Some more accused have been identified in the case who will be arrested soon.''

