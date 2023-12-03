Left Menu

Britain's maritime agency reports potential explosion in Red Sea

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:49 IST
Britain's maritime agency reports potential explosion in Red Sea
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UK_MTO)
  • Saudi Arabia

Britain's Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) on Sunday said that it has received reports of drone activity and a potential explosion in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab strait.

UKMTO said the drone activity originated from Yemen and called on vessels in the vicinity to exercise caution.

 

