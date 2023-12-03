Britain's maritime agency reports potential explosion in Red Sea
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Britain's Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) on Sunday said that it has received reports of drone activity and a potential explosion in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab strait.
UKMTO said the drone activity originated from Yemen and called on vessels in the vicinity to exercise caution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bab al-Mandab
- Yemen
- UKMTO
- Britain
- Maritime Trade Operations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthis say they will target all ships owned, operated by Israel companies
Iran denies involvement in Red Sea ship seizure by Yemen's Houthis
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked India-bound ship in Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Iran denies involvement in Red Sea ship seizure by Yemen's Houthis
Yemen's Houthis say they seize an Israeli ship in Red Sea