Woman employee's body found hanging in Uttarakhand resort room

The body of a woman was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in a resort in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, police said on Sunday.

According to preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide, they said.

The woman's family, however, claimed she was murdered and her body was later hanged from the ceiling to make it look like a suicide.

The 18-year-old woman worked at the resort in Kafalaun village and her body was found on December 1, police said.

Police said that according to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide.

The woman's family members created a ruckus at the Uttarkashi district hospital on Saturday, alleging that she was killed by the resort owner and his cook. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling with her feet touching the floor, they claimed.

Her family refused to accept the body for the last rites, accusing police of trying to protect the killers.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's father, a case has been registered against the resort owner and his cook under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is underway, Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) Rajesh Kumar said.

The autopsy report does not show any foul play but on the demand of villagers, the woman's viscera and vaginal swab have been sent for a forensic examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)