Left Menu

Woman employee's body found hanging in Uttarakhand resort room

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:52 IST
Woman employee's body found hanging in Uttarakhand resort room
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a woman was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in a resort in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, police said on Sunday.

According to preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide, they said.

The woman's family, however, claimed she was murdered and her body was later hanged from the ceiling to make it look like a suicide.

The 18-year-old woman worked at the resort in Kafalaun village and her body was found on December 1, police said.

Police said that according to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide.

The woman's family members created a ruckus at the Uttarkashi district hospital on Saturday, alleging that she was killed by the resort owner and his cook. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling with her feet touching the floor, they claimed.

Her family refused to accept the body for the last rites, accusing police of trying to protect the killers.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's father, a case has been registered against the resort owner and his cook under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is underway, Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) Rajesh Kumar said.

The autopsy report does not show any foul play but on the demand of villagers, the woman's viscera and vaginal swab have been sent for a forensic examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023