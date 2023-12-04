Suspect in Paris killing of German tourist pledged allegiance to Islamic State- prosecutor

A 26-year-old man suspected of killing a German tourist and wounding two others, including a Briton, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday night, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in a video released on social networks, anti-terrorism Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday.

Ricard also told a news conference that the probe currently under way was opened for murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)