Suspect in Paris killing of German tourist pledged allegiance to Islamic State- prosecutor
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-12-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 00:32 IST
A 26-year-old man suspected of killing a German tourist and wounding two others, including a Briton, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday night, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in a video released on social networks, anti-terrorism Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday.
Ricard also told a news conference that the probe currently under way was opened for murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organisation.
