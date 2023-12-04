Israeli ground forces operating in all of Gaza Strip, military spokesperson says
Israeli ground forces are operating against Hamas in all of the Gaza Strip, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.
"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) continues to extend its ground operation against Hamas centres in all of the Gaza Strip," the military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv. "The forces are coming face-to-face with terrorists and killing them."
