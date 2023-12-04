Two ships struck in Red Sea on Sunday had no link to Israel, military spokesman says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-12-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 00:46 IST
- Israel
Two ships that Yemen's Houthi movement claimed to have attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday had no connection to the state of Israel, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
Yemen's Houthi movement said its navy had attacked two Israeli ships, Unity Explorer and Number 9, with an armed drone and a naval missile. (Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by Maayan Lubell)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
